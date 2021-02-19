Lawyer to release new video of fatal shooting by police at BLM protest

A civil rights attorney claims newly obtained video evidence will show that Jorge Gomez did not raise a weapon prior to his deadly encounter with Las Vegas police.

Jorge Gomez, 25, participates in a protest for George Floyd, a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police, at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street on Monday, June 1, 2020 in downtown Las Vegas. Gomez was shot and killed by Metropolitan police later that night outside the Lloyd D. George US Courthouse. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jorge Gomez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Attorneys representing the family of a man who was shot and killed last summer by Las Vegas police during a Black Lives Matter protest were scheduled to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss “new video evidence.”

According to a statement from California-based civil rights attorney Dale Galipo, the newly obtained videos will show that the deadly use of force against Jorge Gomez, 25, “was excessive and unreasonable.”

The news conference was set to begin at 9 a.m. outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bridger Avenue, where the shooting occurred.

Gomez was shot on the evening of June 1 as a protest against racism and police brutality — sparked by the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody — was coming to an end in downtown Las Vegas.

In the days following Gomez’s death, the Metropolitan Police Department claimed that four officers opened fire at the protester after he raised a weapon at a group of law enforcement officials stationed outside the courthouse.

An update on Metro’s internal investigation into the shooting was not immediately available, but Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones previously said the department had not located footage of Gomez reaching for a weapon.

The shooting occurred near two federal buildings equipped with dozens of exterior security cameras.

Galipo, who is among a team of attorneys representing Gomez’s family, did not release further details of the new evidence ahead of the news conference but said in his statement that “the video contradicts the involved officers’ allegations that Mr. Gomez pointed a gun at them.”

The statement continues: “In fact, based on the video evidence, Mr. Gomez does not even face in the direction of the shooting officers, who were positioned on the opposite side of Las Vegas Blvd.”

Sgt. Ryan Fryman and officers Dan Emerton, Vernon Ferguson and Andrew Locher fired a combined 19 rounds at Gomez.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

