Legacy student, shot dead at hotel party, honored by football team

Omarion Wilson, who was killed Saturday night, was being mourned on social media.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide inside a room at the Platinum Hotel, 211 E. Flamingo Road, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The teen killed in a shooting in a hotel room just off the Las Vegas Strip was a student at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas and played football there.

Omarion Wilson, 17, of North Las Vegas, was mourned on social media in the wake of the shooting during an 18th birthday party at the Platinum Hotel and Spa on Flamingo Road at Koval Lane on Saturday night.

A tweet Sunday from the Legacy High School Longhorns football program on Sunday announced:

“It is with great sadness that we have to post this on Social Media. Omarion was a special kid and brought joy and laughter to our Longhorn Family. Rest in Peace Mardub gone too soon. #RIP22”

A letter sent to parents Monday from Belinda Marentic, the principal of Legacy High School, didn’t identify Wilson but said a Legacy student had recently died.

“It is with deep sympathy that I inform you of the recent passing of a Legacy High School student,” Marentic wrote in the letter. “It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age and we will truly remember this student as part of our Longhorn family.”

The letter said counselors would be available to students and urged parents to monitor their children for any signs of grief or behavioral changes.

“It is important to be honest with your child and allow them to express feelings of disbelief, anger and/or grief,” Marentic said. “Reassure your child that there is always someone with whom they can talk with and that these feelings are normal.”

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a fifth-floor room at the hotel just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday to find a teen victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Several people were inside the room for an 18th birthday party when additional people who had not been invited arrived, Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said Saturday night.

“There was some type of altercation which ultimately resulted in gunfire,” Johansson said.

Wilson was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

No arrest had yet been made.

