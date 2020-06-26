Long-brewing dispute between neighbors leaves 2 dead in Las Vegas

A dispute that had been brewing for years, resulted in the fatal shooting of two people Thursday night in the north-central Las Vegas Valley.

A dispute between neighbors that had been brewing for years led to the fatal shooting of two people Thursday night in the north-central Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Las Vegas police received a call around 10 p.m. from a man who said he had shot two of his neighbors over a back wall.

The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Mossy Rock Court, near West Smoke Ranch Road and North Decatur Boulevard, Spencer said.

When officers arrived, they took the man who called them into custody, Spencer said, adding that upon an early investigation, police learned the neighbors had been embroiled in an ongoing dispute for years.

Spencer was unable to provide any details about the dispute.

He did say one victim was a woman in her 70s. The second victim was “tentatively” identified as a man in his 50s. Both were pronounced dead in their backyard.

A protective order had been in place for the neighbors, but Spencer was not sure who requested that order.

Spencer said that the man who called police was taken into custody without incident. He said the man was expected to be booked Friday on suspicion of two counts of open murder.

Several people were inside the man’s house, including three small children, at the time of the shooting, he said.

No other injuries were reported.

