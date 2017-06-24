Los Angeles man accused of killing son arrested in Las Vegas

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was arrested June 23 on suspicion of killing his 5-year-old son. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Los Angeles man suspected in the killing of his 5-year-old son was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Bail was set at $10 million, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy, named Aramazd Andressian Jr., was last seen April 21 with his father.

Police will transfer Andressian to Los Angeles County, the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook statement. More information will be made available at a Monday news conference, the department said.

Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

