ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Homicides

Los Angeles man accused of killing son arrested in Las Vegas

By Jessie Bekker Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2017 - 6:23 pm
 

A Los Angeles man suspected in the killing of his 5-year-old son was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Bail was set at $10 million, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy, named Aramazd Andressian Jr., was last seen April 21 with his father.

Police will transfer Andressian to Los Angeles County, the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook statement. More information will be made available at a Monday news conference, the department said.

Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Homicides Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like