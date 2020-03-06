Love triangle left 1 dead at Las Vegas storage facility, police say

A dispute over a woman left one man dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and another charged with murdering his romantic rival, according to police reports.

Tiffany Falsetti, left, and Tony Howard Morgan (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman is at the center of a love triangle that left one man dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and another charged with murdering his romantic rival at a Las Vegas storage facility, according to police reports.

Las Vegas police said they were called to a storage facility in the 5000 block of East Gowan Road, near North Nellis Boulevard, on Feb. 29, at 12:35 a.m. for a report of a gunshot. There, they found David Reid, 51, of Las Vegas, shot in the neck.

Police and first responders attempted life-saving measures for Reid, who was transported to University Medical Center. He was described as alive but “nonresponsive” at the time, but Metropolitan Police Department homicide detail Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed he later died.

As officers were investigating they encountered a woman named Tiffany Falsetti, 24, of Las Vegas. Falsetti said she knew the victim as “Richie,” and stated that he had a storage unit at the facility. She also said her friend, Tony Howard Morgan, had recently arrived at the storage shed to pick her up.

“(She) claimed she didn’t know who shot Reid,” an arrest report for Morgan states.

Police said they got conflicting information from Falsetti, prompting them to put her in handcuffs and detain her.

Falsetti later acknowledged she was in a dating relationship with Reid and that she’d also talked that night to him about Morgan, “which enraged” Reid. She claimed Reid then assaulted her.

Morgan arrived at the storage shed a short time later and then she heard a gunshot, according to the reports.

Police noticed that a DVR recorder was missing from the storage unit office. She denied having anything to do with the missing DVR.

Police later found the DVR in the storage facility and reviewed the video it recorded. It showed Falsetti “hiding the DVR within the manager’s office” at the storage shed, the reports stated.

When confronted about the video content, Falsetti said, “Sorry, I want a lawyer.”

Police further inspected the DVR video content and said it showed Morgan arriving at the storage facility and Reid approaching the vehicle.

“An argument is seen at the door, when Reid falls to the ground after a muzzle flash from the driver door,” police wrote.

Two days later Morgan was questioned by detectives and said Falsetti had called him to the storage facility when Reid approached his vehicle and shot him. Morgan said he then gave a .45-caliber gun to Falsetti to hide. He also gave Falsetti instructions “on how to remove the surveillance DVR.”

The police report indicates Falsetti accidentally discharged the gun while in the process of hiding it.

Police said Morgan has a prior felony conviction for selling drugs in 2007. After the victim died an attempted murder charge against Morgan was upgraded to open murder. Las Vegas Justice Court records show Falsetti is charged with harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender.

