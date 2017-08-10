Love triangle sparked deadly east Las Vegas shooting, police say

A man fatally shot Sunday in the eastern valley told a roommate he was “afraid something was going to happen” and mounted a security camera in the front of the house just hours before his death, police said.

Larry Rinker, left, and Jimmy Roper (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

When Angel C. Fabre, 42, spotted a familiar car on video and stepped outside to check, two men began firing multiple rounds from inside the vehicle, striking him several times in the leg, according to arrest reports obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Problems related to a roommate’s love triangle prompted Fabre to set up the surveillance system at the mobile home they shared on the 3300 block of Cape Cod Drive, the report said.

Fabre’s roommate had dated a woman for about five years before she began dating 41-year-old Larry Rinker, it said. The woman had considered returning to Fabre’s roommate, prompting Rinker and a friend, 40-year-old Jimmy Roper, to threaten the roommate, it said.

The report says a confrontation occurred earlier in the evening involving the roommate, Fabre, Rinker and Roper. The roommate and Rinker fought while Roper yelled for someone to “get the gun,” according to the report. He also told Fabre and the roommate that he would “get” them.

That night, Fabre installed cameras, the report said. When he spotted a familiar green truck that may have belonged to Rinker or Roper, he stepped outside.

The roommate heard five to seven shots and saw muzzle flashes from two guns before finding Fabre unresponsive in the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, it said.

Fabre died about 2 a.m. at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to the report.

Rinker and Roper face charges of open murder, domestic battery and discharging a weapon in a prohibited area. They are being held at Clark County Detention Center without bail, court records show.

