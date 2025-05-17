LVAC mourns ‘dear friend and teammate’ after shooting

Edgar Quinonez was described in LVAC social media posts Saturday as a “beloved part of the LVAC family for 15 years.”

A bystander walks on Rainbow Boulevard as Las Vegas police investigate following an officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead at Las Vegas Athletic Club on North Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, May 16, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A day after a deadly shooting at one of its gyms, the Las Vegas Athletic Clubs is mourning one of its own.

Edgar Quinonez was described in LVAC social media posts Saturday as a “beloved part of the LVAC family for 15 years.”

The social media posts didn’t explicitly say that Quinonez was the person shot and killed inside the LVAC’s gym on in northwest Las Vegas on Friday, but they indicated he died on Friday.

“Yesterday the LVAC family lost a dear friend and teammate, Edgar Quinonez,” the posts on several different social media platforms stated.

As of Saturday morning, the Clark County coroner’s office had not released the identity of the person killed, nor the identity of the person that police said was the gunman, who Metropolitan Police Department officers shot and killed. Police also didn’t release any names.

In addition to the person who was killed in the gym, three other people were wounded, with one person in critical condition, Metro said in a press release Friday.

The initial shooting happened in the LVAC at 1725 N. Rainbow Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard, at around 1 p.m. Friday.

Terrified gymgoers ran for their lives as the gunman opened fire. After he ran out of the gym, police said, he was then shot and killed by Las Vegas police officers.

Two of the injured shooting victims were taken to University Medical Center. In addition to the person who was in critical condition, the other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person made their own way to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Scott Kerbs, a spokesperson for UMC, said four people in total were brought there Friday afternoon.

