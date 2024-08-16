106°F
Homicides

Male found shot dead in east Las Vegas Valley apartment

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
August 16, 2024 - 3:38 pm
August 16, 2024 - 3:38 pm
 

Police are investigating the death of a male found Thursday in an apartment in the east Las Vegas Valley.

About 6:45 p.m., police responded to an apartment near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Officers found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the male dead at the scene.

No other details were released.

The investigation was ongoing by Metro’s Homicide Section.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

