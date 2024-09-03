Male killed in northeast Las Vegas apartment shooting

Police said the victim was in an apartment with other juveniles when “somebody heard a gunshot and then our victim came out of a room.”

How long will Robert Telles spend in prison for killing Jeff German?

Telles’ testimony ‘did so much damage’: Jurors describe how jury reached guilty verdict

Police investigate a homicide that occurred in the 6900 block of Kepler Drive in Las Vegas on Sept. 2, 2024. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Police investigate a homicide that occurred in the 6900 block of Kepler Drive in Las Vegas on Sept. 2, 2024. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Police investigate a homicide that occurred in the 6900 block of Kepler Drive in Las Vegas on Sept. 2, 2024. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Police are investigating a homicide reported in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley.

At about 4:42 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a male shot at an apartment on Kepler Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said during a Monday night briefing. Kepler Drive is between Easement Lane and Exeter Drive and near East Lake Mead and North Hollywood boulevards.

Johansson said officers from the department’s Northeast Area Command were directed by people outside to an upstairs apartment, where they found a high school-age boy with a gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical treatment, Johansson said, and the boy was transported to UMC, where he was pronounced dead.

Metro has little information about the killing.

Police have “no suspect detail” or possible motive, Johansson said.

“We still don’t have a solid account of what occurred before and after,” he said.

All police know is that the victim was in an apartment with other juveniles, Johansson said, when “somebody heard a gunshot and then our victim came out of a room.”

Johansson asked anyone with information to reach out to Metro’s homicide section or contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

Review-Journal digital content producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.