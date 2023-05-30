Male stabbed to death in Las Vegas
A male who was stabbed Tuesday afternoon near downtown Las Vegas has died, police said.
The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a report of a male stabbed near the 1200 block of A Street, near North Main Street and West Washington Avenue, north of downtown Las Vegas.
The male has died.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for further information.
