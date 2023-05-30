89°F
Homicides

Male stabbed to death near downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2023 - 4:36 pm
 
Updated May 30, 2023 - 5:31 pm
Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, a ...
Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the 1200 block of A street in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A male who was stabbed Tuesday afternoon has died, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a report of a male stabbed near the 1200 block of A Street, near North Main Street and West Washington Avenue, north of downtown Las Vegas.

The male has died.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further information.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

