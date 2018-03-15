Man, 19, dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting

The 19-year-old was shot dead just before 3:10 p.m. on the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue, between Walnut Road and Lamb Boulevard. A gun went off during a struggle with another man over the weapon, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police secure the scene of a shooting near Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 19-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

He was shot dead just before 3:10 p.m. on the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue, between Walnut Road and Lamb Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The young man and a woman thought to be his girlfriend were walking a bit apart from each other on the street’s south sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up alongside her, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. The vehicle’s driver, a man in his 50s, had a conversation with her. The young man approached them, and the two men began to argue.

The men fought over a gun, believed to belong to the 19-year-old, Spencer said. The gun went off during the fight, killing him.

It wasn’t clear whether the man in his 50s and the woman knew each other, but the shooting wasn’t random, Spencer said. The woman was uninjured.

“She’s obviously shaken up,” Spencer said.

The driver didn’t leave the vehicle during the struggle. He pulled into a gas station at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue, where police took him into custody.

They were questioning him Thursday evening, and it wasn’t immediately known whether he would face charges.

About 20 family members gathered at the corner of Sandhill Road and Owens Thursday evening. They held one another as they looked on at the crime scene.

The Clark County coroner will release the deceased’s identity.

More than a month ago, a man was killed outside a market on the 3900 block of Owens Avenue, also in a struggle over a gun.

