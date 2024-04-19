76°F
Man, 21, arrested in death of nephew in North Las Vegas

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Man killed in north Strip stabbing ID’d
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2024 - 8:56 pm
 

A 21-year-old man has been charged in the Thursday death of a 31-month-old toddler.

North Las Vegas police responded about 11 a.m. to an apartment in the 3400 block of Mercury Street, near East Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive, after reports of a child not breathing.

Medical personnel transported the child to University Medical Center Hospital for treatment, where the child was later pronounced deceased, according to a news release.

Detectives took over the investigation. They identified the child’s uncle, Leo’oolo Tevaseu, as a suspect.

Tevaseu was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on the charges of open murder and child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvoin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

