Man, 22, fatally shot during North Las Vegas drug deal

A man died after he was shot Sunday night during a drug deal Sunday night, North Las Vegas police said in a news release.

Rodrigo Chavez, left, and Blake Whittington (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Two people have been arrested after a shooting Sunday night left a man dead, North Las Vegas police said in a news release.

A 22-year-old man met two other men for a drug deal Sunday night near Hamilton Street and Putnam Avenue, police said. The victim reportedly stole marijuana from the dealing 18-year-old and 19-year-old men, the release said.

Police said Rodrigo Chavez, 18, and Blake Whittington, 19, chased the victim and fired “multiple rounds” toward him and struck him “at least once.” Both were arrested on one count attempted murder with a deadly weapon, open murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle and discharging a weapon within a vehicle.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.