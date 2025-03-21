Man, 24, shot and killed at party in Henderson, police say

Henderson police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a party early Friday morning.

According to a news release, authorities responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Taylor Street, near Boulder Highway and East Lake Mead Parkway, at about 2 a.m. Friday.

Police said a party at that address turned violent, resulting in gunfire. Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect in the killing, Damarea Ethridge, 24, was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on numerous charges including one count of open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Ethridge also faces 10 counts of discharge gun within structure/vehicle within prohibit area and 10 counts of discharge gun/other weapon where persons might be endangered, the news release said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police said that the incident was being investigated as the first homicide in the city of Henderson in 2025.