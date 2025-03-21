68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man, 24, shot and killed at party in Henderson, police say

The Henderson Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a party early Friday morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Henderson police vehicle is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Ve ...
A Henderson police vehicle is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Suspicious death investigation on the 2100 block of Paradise Road, between St. Louis Avenue and ...
Las Vegas police investigate suspicious death near Strip
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northwest Las Vegas homicides submitted for self-defense review, police say
‘Risk to the community’: Judge says no bail for suspect in killing of Las Vegas bartender
Las Vegas woman killed in murder-suicide was ‘cherished mother,’ aspiring nurse
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2025 - 12:01 pm
 
Updated March 21, 2025 - 3:55 pm

The Henderson Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a party early Friday morning.

According to a news release, authorities responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Taylor Street, near Boulder Highway and East Lake Mead Parkway, at about 2 a.m. Friday.

Police said a party at that address turned violent, resulting in gunfire. Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect in the killing, Damarea Ethridge, 24, was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on numerous charges including one count of open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Ethridge also faces 10 counts of discharge gun within structure/vehicle within prohibit area and 10 counts of discharge gun/other weapon where persons might be endangered, the news release said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police said that the incident was being investigated as the first homicide in the city of Henderson in 2025.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES