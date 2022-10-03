Man, 30, shot dead near Nellis and Tropicana

Rasheem Waters, 30, died of gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the coroner.

A man was shot dead in the area of East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard on Sunday night, police said.

Rasheem Waters, 30, died of gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Waters confronted another male about “an ongoing dispute” which led to the two getting into a physical fight.

During the fight, police said, the male pulled out a gun and shot Waters, then fled.

Police were called at 7:48 p.m. Waters was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made in the killing. Police are appealing to anyone with any information to call the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

