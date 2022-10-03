87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Homicides

Man, 30, shot dead near Nellis and Tropicana

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2022 - 4:09 am
 
Updated October 3, 2022 - 6:52 pm

A man was shot dead in the area of East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard on Sunday night, police said.

Rasheem Waters, 30, died of gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Waters confronted another male about “an ongoing dispute” which led to the two getting into a physical fight.

During the fight, police said, the male pulled out a gun and shot Waters, then fled.

Police were called at 7:48 p.m. Waters was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made in the killing. Police are appealing to anyone with any information to call the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: The most predictable part of this election season
CARTOONS: The most predictable part of this election season
2
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
3
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
4
Hells Angels leader arrested in Las Vegas court
Hells Angels leader arrested in Las Vegas court
5
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Freddie Lee Trone (Los Angeles Police Department/TNS)
Man held in Las Vegas, among 3 arrested in death of rapper PnB Rock
By Richard Winton, Los Angeles Times Tribune Content Agency

A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas in the slaying of rapper PnB Rock, who was gunned down two weeks ago at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South L.A.