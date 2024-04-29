81°F
Homicides

Man, 31, arrested on murder charge near Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 11:23 am
 

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the death of a man he was allegedly involved in a fight with near Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Colin Czech was arrested after police responded at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday and found an unresponsive man who was bleeding from the head. The man was later pronounced dead.

“Through the course of the investigation, Metro homicide detectives learned Czech attacked the victim at some point,” a press release said Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

