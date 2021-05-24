82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Homicides

Man, 32, killed in east Las Vegas shooting; gunman sought

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2021 - 1:03 pm
 
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charles ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A man fatally shot in east Las Vegas on Thursday night has been identified as James Bartlett.

Las Vegas police said Bartlett, 32, was shot on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street. Police said they believed Bartlett was talking to a woman near the back of a building when another man approached and fired multiple rounds before running off.

Bartlett was taken to University Medical Center where he died. The Clark County coroner’s office said Bartlett died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police had not provided an update as of Monday on the search for the gunman.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas neighborhood jet crash
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas neighborhood jet crash
2
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
3
I-15 southbound traffic backup at 10 miles into Primm
I-15 southbound traffic backup at 10 miles into Primm
4
Caesars reverses field, relieves shows of closing costs
Caesars reverses field, relieves shows of closing costs
5
40 grocery store buys that are a waste of money
40 grocery store buys that are a waste of money
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST