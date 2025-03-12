Man, 38, shot and killed outside North Las Vegas business

Anyone who may have information about this is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

A man was shot and killed Wednesday near a North Las Vegas business.

The shooting was reported around 5:15 a.m. at a business on the 1200 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Bruce Street, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Officers found the victim, 38, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

The man’s identification, along with the cause and manner of his death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

