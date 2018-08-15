Man, 44, fatally shot in southeast Las Vegas identified

A man shot to death after an apparent fight Sunday night in the southeast valley has been identified as Ted Williams Hale.

A man suffered a fatal gunshot wound Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at the Silver Pines Apartments. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man shot to death after an apparent fight Sunday night in the southeast valley has been identified.

He was Ted Williams Hale, 44, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

People reported gunshots to police about 10:30 p.m. at the Silver Pines Apartments, 6650 E. Russell Road, near Boulder Highway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

One of the 911 callers found Hale, who was shot, in the doorway to an apartment often used by squatters, Spencer said. That person and medical personnel tried to treat him at the scene, but he died.

The initial investigation indicated Hale was staying in a vacant apartment with several other people before the shooting, police said. Detectives believe the other occupants fled after the shooting.

Spencer said one person was detained for questioning. Witnesses saw a man and woman running from the scene, but couldn’t provide clear descriptions. Detectives were reviewing surveillance footage from the front entrance of the complex, he said at the time.

Hale’s death marks the 108th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 129th investigated within Clark County.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. People can leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersnv.com.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

6650 E. Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV