Man, 54, arrested after deadly shooting in northwest valley

Las Vegas police have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with a homicide early Friday.

Kevin White was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder and ownership/possession of a gun by a prohibited person, police records show.

Police were called to an apartment complex in northwest Las Vegas at 1:50 a.m. on Friday. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Angela Robin Street, near West Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

White has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday morning, jail records show.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the victim once relatives has been notified.

No other information was immediately available.

