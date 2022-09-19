Man, 82, shoots stepson then himself in murder-suicide, authorities say

The two men who were found dead Sunday in southern Las Vegas after a murder suicide have been identified.

Close-up of lights on roof of police car.

An 82-year-old man and his stepson, who were found dead Sunday in a murder-suicide, have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Emiliano De la Cruz, 35, was fatally shot by Edwin Wielinski, 82, authorities said. Wielinski then killed himself.

The murder-suicide came amid an ongoing dispute between the two men, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The men were found around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in a home on the 9500 block of Colorado Blue Street, near Bermuda Road and East Richmar Avenue in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to a statement from Metro.

“Evidence at the scene indicates the stepfather shot the victim and then took his own life,” the statement said.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

