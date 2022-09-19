94°F
Homicides

Man, 82, shoots stepson then himself in murder-suicide, authorities say

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2022 - 10:48 am
 
Updated September 19, 2022 - 5:21 pm
Close-up of lights on roof of police car.

An 82-year-old man and his stepson, who were found dead Sunday in a murder-suicide, have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Emiliano De la Cruz, 35, was fatally shot by Edwin Wielinski, 82, authorities said. Wielinski then killed himself.

The murder-suicide came amid an ongoing dispute between the two men, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The men were found around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in a home on the 9500 block of Colorado Blue Street, near Bermuda Road and East Richmar Avenue in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to a statement from Metro.

“Evidence at the scene indicates the stepfather shot the victim and then took his own life,” the statement said.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

Tudor Chirila Jr. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
Former Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being held Thursday in the Washoe County Jail without bail on a charge of being a fugitive from another state.