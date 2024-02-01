58°F
Homicides

Man accused in fatal Las Vegas stabbing arrested in Kentucky

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 10:35 am
 
A man accused in a fatal Las Vegas stabbing a week ago was arrested in Kentucky.

David Perry, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday in Louisville, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said they responded to the 8700 block of Tom Noon Avenue the morning of Jan. 25 where a woman was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman as Breyanna Sotomayor.

The southwest valley neighborhood is located near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road.

A warrant on a murder count for Perry was issued out of Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday, records show.

Police said he will be extradited to Las Vegas.

Additional details were not immediately available.

