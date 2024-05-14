90°F
Homicides

Man accused in shooting death of neighbor in Summerlin

Eddi Moreno (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2024 - 12:10 pm
 

A 32-year-old man, Eddi Moreno, has been arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing his neighbor in the Summerlin area on Monday evening, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, their investigation indicated that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with Moreno.

At approximately 7:07 p.m. Monday, Metro officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 2200 block of Starline Meadows Place after a shooting occurred during a verbal altercation between the two neighbors.

At a media briefing Monday night, Lt. Jason Johannsson said arriving officers were contacted by the suspect’s wife and then the suspect “came out of the garage of his residence and turned himself in to officers without incident.”

Authorities went to the the neighbor’s house, where the victim, a male in his 40s, “was on the floor of the driveway suffering from several gunshot wounds,” Johannson said. Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

During the altercation, Moreno held a firearm and at some point, shot the victim, police said.

Moreno was arrested on suspicion of open murder and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

