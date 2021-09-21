Man accused of fatally shooting his mother, 64, in North Las Vegas

A 31-year-old is accused of fatally shooting his 64-year-old mother on Monday in North Las Vegas, police said.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 31-year-old is accused of fatally shooting his 64-year-old mother on Monday in North Las Vegas, police said.

Officers received a report of a shooting at 11:15 a.m. on the 6600 block of Giant Oak Street, a residential area near Clayton Street and Deer Springs Way, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died, police said.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man after he “was pointed out on scene by a witness,” the statement said.

Police said the suspect is the woman’s son, but the department did not immediately release his name.

Further information was not available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.