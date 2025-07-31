Man accused of fatally shooting mother, critically injuring sister expressed paranoia, police say

Jacob Lister, 26, was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting in the 7800 block of West Ford Avenue, near South Buffalo Drive.

A man accused of killing his mother and critically injuring his sister in a southwest valley shooting afterward told detectives that the government, police, and IRS were plotting against him, according to his arrest report.

Jacob Lister, 26, was arrested Sunday, roughly an hour after police officers received reports of a shooting in the 7800 block of West Ford Avenue, near South Buffalo Drive. Upon entering the home, they found two women, identified as Deborah Lister and Ashton Lister, suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

Deborah Lister, 54, was pronounced dead on the scene. Ashton Lister, who police have said is in her 20s, was transported to University Medical Center, where doctors said that she had “minimal brain function” and a low chance of recovering.

According to Metropolitan Police Department investigators, Jacob Lister called a former coworker for help immediately after the shooting. The coworker’s wife called police, who later took Lister in for questioning.

Detectives said that Lister expressed “paranoid ideations” throughout the interrogation. He told officers that multiple relatives, such as his sister and others he had not seen in years had sexually assaulted him, the report said.

“Jacob claimed that his phone is bugged, and he is being set up by the government, police, and the IRS,” the report read. “Jacob described that he was repeatedly sexually abused by his father and grandfather from infancy. He also claimed that he was sexually assaulted by his sister, Ashton, when he was four and she was six.”

Police said that Jacob Lister added that he had not remembered the abuse until recently because he had been choked out during the assaults.

Shortly after his mother and sister returned home from a funeral in Arizona, Jacob Lister confronted them about the alleged abuse, police said in the report. Both Deborah and Ashton Lister tried to stop Jacob Lister when he pulled out a gun, the report said.

The 26-year-old also admitted to officers that, if his father, who had moved out of the home years ago, had been around, he would have “killed him without hesitation.” He denied ever being diagnosed with mental illness.

Lister was charged with one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

