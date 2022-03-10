Man accused of killing girlfriend told police he fired at ‘crowd of people’

Marvin Simmons, 31, told police he started arguing with the woman before he used a handgun to shoot at her car.

Marvin Simmons. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department )

A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend told police he was upset she showed up at his house while the mother of his children was there.

Marvin Simmons, 31, called police around 10 p.m. Monday from his home on the 10000 block of Jamestown Square Avenue to report he had opened fire on a “crowd of people” in his driveway, according to an arrest report released Thursday.

Witnesses said Ketora Feazell, 28, had been dating Simmons for about eight months. She and her sisters went to his house Monday night to bring him a pair of shoes, the sisters told police.

Simmons told police the mother of his two children was at the house so he started arguing with Feazell in the garage before he used a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun to shoot at her car.

The witnesses said Feazell and her sisters were in the car at the time of the shooting while Simmons stood in the garage.

Feazell died at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Simmons said his children were in the house at the time of the shooting, according to the police report.

He was booked on one count each of murder and attempting to shoot into an occupied vehicle and is being held without bail, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a hearing in the case.

