Man accused of killing wife with baseball bat ID’d

Las Vegas police have named the 37-year-old man accused of killing his wife with a baseball bat at an apartment complex on Friday.

Slobodan Miljus (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police found Slobodan Miljus lying beside his wife on a bed inside an apartment near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road on Friday afternoon, according to a Metropolitan Police statement released Saturday morning. The woman had blunt force trauma wounds to her head, and police found an aluminum baseball bat inside the apartment.

The woman was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. Miljus was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center without further incident, police reported.

Miljus was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the county’s website.

The identity of the victim and her cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Police responded to the home after a boy in his “early teens” called 911 from a nearby gas station at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Friday night. He told police that his father had hit his mother with a baseball bat.

Officers entered the apartment through a window after no one answered the door. Miljus appeared to be uninjured when police found him.

Officers responded to another domestic disturbance call involving the couple in February at a different apartment complex, Spencer said.

The woman’s death marks the 41st homicide investigated by Metro this year, and the 56th homicide in Clark County, according to Review-Journal records.

Police urge anyone with any information about the killing to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.