Homicides

Man admitted in phone calls, text to drainage canal killing, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2023 - 7:07 am
 
Jemiah Garner (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A man admitted in jail phone calls and text messages to killing another man who was found dead in a drainage canal in February, police said.

Jemiah Garner, 34, was rebooked on April 20 and later charged with a count of open murder in connection with the killing of 29-year-old Mark Grant.

The coroner said Grant died from multiple gunshot wounds and was found dead around 2:40 a.m. on Feb. 20 in a drainage canal south of Arville Street and Harmon Avenue.

Police used video surveillance to find the vehicle that tied Garner to the killing. Garner was interviewed while in custody on unrelated charges, and said he was involved in an argument and that a gun was pulled out and fired, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

A review of Garner’s jail phone calls revealed that he told one person that “he had a body on him,” the report read.

Police arrested Garner on April 7 in an assault with a deadly weapon case and reviewed text messages from Garner to a woman where Garner wrote, “No baby but I did kill somebody,” according to the report.

In 2019, Garner was sentenced to 24 to 90 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a count of robbery, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Garner remains in custody without bail and is due in court on Tuesday, court records show.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

