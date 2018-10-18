Homicides

Man allegedly killed with a pipe in Las Vegas ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2018 - 4:35 pm
 

A man police suspect was killed by his cousin with a metal pipe on Tuesday was a 28-year-old Las Vegas resident.

David Brotherson died of blunt force head injuries after a fight with Keifer Cannon, 29, police said. Brotherson’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Brotherson was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon with a serious head wound at a residence on the 3800 block of Brighthill Avenue, near Flamingo and Sandhill roads. He died at the scene.

Cannon was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail, jail records show.

The Metropolitan Police Department asked anybody with information on the killing to call the homicide bureau at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

