110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Homicides

Man allegedly run down in northeast Las Vegas parking lot ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2021 - 1:23 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who police say was killed when he was run over by a vehicle last week in a northeast Las Vegas parking lot.

The victim was Keith Edwards, 47. He died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Clark County Detention Center records show David Welch, 54, was booked on a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon Thursday. Welch was booked under the same event number that police listed for the incident that occurred on Wednesday at 12:50 p.m. in the parking lot of an AutoZone, 3690 E. Cheyenne Ave., near Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Police were called to the parking lot for a report of a crash, police Lt. David Valenta said.

Valenta said investigators believe the driver of a vehicle in the parking lot intentionally ran over Edwards after an argument.

Edwards was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rare monsoon rain returns to much of Las Vegas Valley
Rare monsoon rain returns to much of Las Vegas Valley
2
Sales climbing in Henderson luxury mountainside community
Sales climbing in Henderson luxury mountainside community
3
Garth Brooks plays first country concert at Allegiant Stadium
Garth Brooks plays first country concert at Allegiant Stadium
4
‘SNL’ star’s parents said she was ‘weird,’ but look at her now
‘SNL’ star’s parents said she was ‘weird,’ but look at her now
5
As travel booms, Maui moves to implement new tax
As travel booms, Maui moves to implement new tax
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives a briefing to the press about a homicide at the Wynn Employee Pa ...
Homicides on the rise in Las Vegas Valley
By / RJ

Homicides in Clark County rose 13.6 percent during the first half of 2021 when compared to January through June of last year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.