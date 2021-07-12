Man allegedly run down in northeast Las Vegas parking lot ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who police say died after being intentionally run over on Wednesday in a northeast Las Vegas parking lot.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who police say was killed when he was run over by a vehicle last week in a northeast Las Vegas parking lot.

The victim was Keith Edwards, 47. He died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Clark County Detention Center records show David Welch, 54, was booked on a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon Thursday. Welch was booked under the same event number that police listed for the incident that occurred on Wednesday at 12:50 p.m. in the parking lot of an AutoZone, 3690 E. Cheyenne Ave., near Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Police were called to the parking lot for a report of a crash, police Lt. David Valenta said.

Valenta said investigators believe the driver of a vehicle in the parking lot intentionally ran over Edwards after an argument.

Edwards was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

