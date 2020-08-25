Man allegedly slain by neighbor at Las Vegas mobile home park ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 59-year-old Las Vegas man who was shot and killed at an east valley mobile home park on Sunday evening.

A man who was allegedly shot and killed by a 52-year-old woman at an east Las Vegas mobile home park on Sunday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was 59-year-old Sean Joseph Carroll, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police have arrested Beverly Kiewert on suspicion of murder after she allegedly shot Carroll at the Riviera Mobile Home Park, 2038 Palm St., the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Officers were called to the mobile home park about 5:50 p.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting and found Carroll in the bedroom of his mobile home with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene, police said. The coroner’s office ruled Carroll’s death a homicide due to gunshot wounds.

Police have said Kiewert began arguing with Carroll inside the mobile home before she shot him. Metro on Monday said Kiewert was Carroll’s neighbor.

Further information about Kiewert’s arrest was not immediately available. She faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a firearm, court records show.

She was booked Monday into the Clark County Detention Center, where she remained Tuesday without bail. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

