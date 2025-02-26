67°F
Man already in custody facing new charges in body found in east Las Vegas

February 26, 2025 - 9:58 am
 

A 30-year-old man who was already in police custody is facing charges in connection with a body that was found with gunshot wounds in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said Wednesday.

Police received a report of human remains found near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road on the morning of Aug. 9, authorities said.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined through an autopsy that the victim, a man, had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that an investigation identified Dandre Owens, 30, as a suspect in the man’s death.

According to police, Owens was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday, Owens was re-booked on another count of open murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, 1st degree, and multiple other charges, police said.

