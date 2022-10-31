Man arrested after 40 years slaying of Las Vegas woman

Sandra DiFelice was found dead in an East Bonanza Road home in 1980. DNA later led police to her alleged killer.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson addresses the media regarding developments in the 1980 cold case rape and murder of Sandra DiFelice, pictured on the screen, at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in the brutal rape and murder of a Las Vegas woman more than four decades ago, police announced Monday.

Sandra DiFelice was found dead in an East Bonanza Road home in 1980, said Metro homicide section Lt. Jason Johansson in a press briefing on Monday.

Paul Nuttal, 64, was taken into custody at his northwest valley home on suspicion of the murder last week, Johansson said. Nuttal, it appears, had been living in the Las Vegas area since the killing, Johansson said.

“On Dec. 26 of 1980, the day after Christmas, Sandra DiFelice was found brutally raped and murdered inside her residence,” Johansson said.

The slain woman’s daughter, who was three years old when her mother was killed, spurred the developments that led to the arrest by calling cold case detectives in 2021 and asking for an update.

When detectives looked over the case again, they realized that DNA evidence found under DiFelice’s fingernails should be tested. Back in 1980, that kind of testing wasn’t available.

The test results led to Nuttal, Johansson said.

“After Paul Nuttal was taken into custody, my cold case investigators had the pleasure of making the one phone call that every cold case detective wants to make,” Johansson said. “And that was to call the family members, specifically Sanda DiFelice’s daughter, and to let her know that there has been a development in the case and that we had arrested the suspect responsible for the murder of Sandra DiFelice.”

A 1983 Review-Journal story remembered the killing as “one of the most savage murders in Las Vegas’ history,” in which a 25-year-old waitress was beaten, stabbed, raped and strangled.

Metro Lt. John Conner told reporters that DiFelice was found by her boyfriend laying in her bed at 1505 E. Bonanza Road. The Boise, Idaho native was last seen by her roommate about two hours before she was found dead, and Conner said rape was the motive behind the killing.

DiFelice’s young daughter lived with her in the house at the time of the killing, Johansson said.

Nuttal wasn’t currently being looked at for any additional killings, the lieutenant said.

Nuttal was an initial suspect after the initial processing of the crime scene in the home, which revealed a fingerprint that belonged to Nuttal, Johansson said. Because Nuttal knew DiFelice’s roommate, there was an explanation for the fingerprint.

Decades later, DNA testing made the arrest possible.

“I am hopeful that in some way, shape, or form this provides some sort of closure for the family and ultimately results in some type of closure and justice for Sandra,” Johansson said.

The lieutenant said the arrest comes after more resources were put into the cold case unit earlier this year. Because a supervisor and three detectives were added to the unit, Johansson said, the hope is that investigators will have more capability to review more cold cases and ultimately sold them.

Nuttall had no violent prior charges in Clark County, according to court records. His most recent arrests were on charges of felony and misdemeanor drug possession three times from 2009 through 2011 in Las Vegas.

He is being held without bail after a hearing Monday morning. He faces charges of murder, sexual assault and burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.