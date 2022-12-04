64°F
Homicides

Man arrested after body found in homeless encampment, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2022 - 1:21 pm
 
Shawn Jackson, 33, has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a man's body at a home ...
Shawn Jackson, 33, has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a man's body at a homeless encampment in east Las Vegas on Dec. 3, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.)

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a killing near a homeless encampment in east Las Vegas, police said.

Shawn Jackson, 33, was arrested on suspicion of open murder in connection with the discovery of a man’s body near Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section indicated that the dead man had been in a fight with Jackson, who lived in a nearby homeless encampment.

The dead man’s identity had not yet been released.

Police were asking anybody with information to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can also be given to CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

