Man arrested after body found in homeless encampment, police say

Shawn Jackson, 33, was arrested on suspicion of open murder.

Shawn Jackson, 33, has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a man's body at a homeless encampment in east Las Vegas on Dec. 3, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.)

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a killing near a homeless encampment in east Las Vegas, police said.

Shawn Jackson, 33, was arrested on suspicion of open murder in connection with the discovery of a man’s body near Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section indicated that the dead man had been in a fight with Jackson, who lived in a nearby homeless encampment.

The dead man’s identity had not yet been released.

Police were asking anybody with information to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can also be given to CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

