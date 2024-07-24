93°F
Homicides

Man arrested after death of homeless man in downtown Las Vegas

Karsten Merrick (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2024 - 2:00 pm
 

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a homeless man in downtown Las Vegas.

Karsten Merrick, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. May 8 on the 800 block of South 6th Street, between Gass and Hoover avenues. Officers found a man in his 60s bleeding from his wounds. Medical personnel responded and ultimately pronounced his dead at the scene.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

