Homicides

Man arrested after Las Vegas shooting death of man found near dumpster

Jaron Amey (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2024 - 12:33 pm
 

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a man found near a dumpster Sunday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Jaron Amey, 35, was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Police say the victim was was talking with several individuals Sunday in the 5000 block of South Maryland Parkway, near East Tropicana Avenue, before the shooting. The individuals all fled before officers arrived.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

