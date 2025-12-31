Man arrested after November shooting death in Las Vegas

Joredyn Hubbard, 19, was identified as a suspect by homicide detectives in a Nov. 8 fatal shooting, according to police.

Reality TV star accused of killing cellmate to be evaluated for competency

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in November, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that Joredyn Hubbard was arrested by detectives Dec. 26 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder.

Hubbard was identified by homicide detectives as a suspect in a Nov. 8 fatal shooting in the 5000 block of West Patrick Lane, near Decatur Road between Russell and Sunset roads, according to the release.

Metro said officers initially received a report of an “illegal street takeover,” but arriving officers were approached by a woman who said that a man had been shot. Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and gave him aid until paramedics arrived at the scene, police said in the release.

Hubbard remained in custody at the county jail, online records show. Hubbard made an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 13, according to court records.

An attorney was not listed on Hubbard’s case file as of Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 20-year-old Andrew Santiago, was taken to an area hospital where he died several days later, police said.

In a Dec. 9 release, homicide detectives asked the public’s assistance in identifying a man and a woman who were present during the shooting. One suspect was described as a Black man who was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants, and the second suspect, a white or Hispanic woman, was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and light colored jeans, according to the Dec. 9 release.

Metro on Tuesday did specify whether additional suspects were still being sought, and they could not immediately be reached late Tuesday afternoon.

Metro asked that anyone with additional information contact the department’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.