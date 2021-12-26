Man arrested after police find human remains in bed of truck

Eric Holland, 57, tried to flee from police three times before he was arrested.

Eric Holland (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested after police found human remains in the bed of a stolen truck he used to flee from police on Thursday.

Officers attempted to stop a pickup truck near Tropicana Avenue and Duneville Street around 3:42 p.m. on Thursday, but the driver fled. The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that its air unit followed and saw the driver switch trucks.

Police tried to stop the second truck and the driver fled again, but was later located at an apartment complex near the 4200 block of Rochelle Avenue, police said. The man was identified as 57-year-old Eric Holland, and he threw things at officers and tried to run away before he was taken into custody.

Both of the trucks Holland used to flee from police had been previously reported as stolen, and police said human remains were found in the bed of one of the trucks. Metro’s homicide unit took over the investigation and identified Holland as the suspect.

Holland was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he is currently being held on charges of using another person’s ID, auto embezzlement of more than $3,500, intent to use a flase check and theft of more than $3,500 from outstanding warrants, and one charge of open murder in connection with the human remains. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

