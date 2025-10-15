Man arrested after police said he exchanged gunfire with wife, son in deadly shooting

Jail records show that 53-year-old Christopher Ford was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder and attempted murder.

A family argument escalated into gunfire Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, leaving one dead and two injured in a home near Burningwood Lane and Vegas Drive in Las Vegas. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he, his wife and son exchanged gunfire in a deadly shooting in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Jail records show that 53-year-old Christopher Ford was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder and attempted murder related to a Sunday shooting. That night, a family of three, including Ford, was found shot inside a residence near Torrey Pines and Vegas drives.

The Metropolitan Police Department previously said that the three were a husband and wife, both in their early 50s, and a son in his mid-20s. They appeared to have gotten into a quarrel where “several firearms were produced,” he said, resulting in gunfire.

“Unfortunately, that exchange of gunfire resulted in all parties being shot,” Metro Lt. Robert Price said.

The woman, whom the Clark County Coroner’s office has not identified, was pronounced dead on the scene, and Ford and their son were transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Ford, who remained hospitalized as of Wednesday, has been ordered held without bail, court records show.

