66°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man arrested after police said he exchanged gunfire with wife, son in deadly shooting

A family argument escalated into gunfire Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, leaving one dead and two injure ...
A family argument escalated into gunfire Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, leaving one dead and two injured in a home near Burningwood Lane and Vegas Drive in Las Vegas. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Man arrested in west Las Vegas park stabbing after victim dies at hospital
Second defendant admits guilt in retired officer’s killing
Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas
‘Nightmare that never ends’: Judge sentences man who killed girlfriend’s toddler
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2025 - 3:30 pm
 

A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he, his wife and son exchanged gunfire in a deadly shooting in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Jail records show that 53-year-old Christopher Ford was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder and attempted murder related to a Sunday shooting. That night, a family of three, including Ford, was found shot inside a residence near Torrey Pines and Vegas drives.

The Metropolitan Police Department previously said that the three were a husband and wife, both in their early 50s, and a son in his mid-20s. They appeared to have gotten into a quarrel where “several firearms were produced,” he said, resulting in gunfire.

“Unfortunately, that exchange of gunfire resulted in all parties being shot,” Metro Lt. Robert Price said.

The woman, whom the Clark County Coroner’s office has not identified, was pronounced dead on the scene, and Ford and their son were transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Ford, who remained hospitalized as of Wednesday, has been ordered held without bail, court records show.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES