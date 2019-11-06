Man arrested after son shot, killed in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police arrested a man following a fatal shooting Tuesday evening at a house in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas police officers respond Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to a fatal shooting near Jones Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police officers respond Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to a fatal shooting near Jones Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police officers respond Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to a fatal shooting near Jones Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police officers at the intersection of W Sadler Drive and N Bannister Lane investigate near the scene of a shooting, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police officers respond Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to a fatal shooting near Jones Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police officers respond Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to a fatal shooting near Jones Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police arrested a man following his son’s fatal shooting Tuesday evening at a house in the northwest valley.

Officers were called about 5:10 p.m. to 6217 Burnt Hills Drive, near Jones Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Detective Ray Spencer said. A man in his late 50s shot his 30-year-old son, Spencer said.

When officers arrived, the man and son were both inside the house, Spencer said. They were able to get the suspect on the phone, he said, but the man refused to leave.

As Metro’s SWAT team arrived, the man surrendered and was arrested, Spencer said. His son was pronounced dead at the scene.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.