Man arrested after woman beaten to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack

A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal beating of a woman last week.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at 5650 E. Sahara Ave. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jason Valencia was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge, jail records show. He is being held without bail.

Officers were called to the Terrasanta Condominiums, 5650 E. Sahara Ave., around 8 p.m. Wednesday after a neighbor heard a woman screaming and found her in her apartment, suffering from multiple injuries. The woman, who police said was in her early 60s, was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police believe Valencia was in an argument with his live-in girlfriend when he went upstairs for unknown reasons, got into the woman’s apartment “unprovoked,” then beat her to death, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said last week. A neighbor told police she heard the woman screaming, “Why are you here? Why are you inside my apartment?”

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet named the woman killed. Police said the woman downstairs and her children were not harmed, police said.

A court hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

