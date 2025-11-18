56°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man arrested after woman found shot at site of Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A GoFundMe drive has identified the 11-year-old child shot and killed in a fatal road rage inci ...
‘I didn’t know there was a kid in the back,’ man accused of fatally shooting 11-year-old in road rage told police
Woman dies after being found shot at site of Las Vegas crash, police say
11-year-old victim in 215 Beltway road rage shooting identified
Police identify suspect in road rage shooting that left 11-year-old dead
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2025 - 9:38 am
 

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident early Sunday morning in which a woman was found with a gunshot wound after crashing into a street sign in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a report on Sunday morning about a single-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of Dean Martin Drive.

Medical personnel rendered aid to the woman, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Detectives determined that the woman had been driving the vehicle before the crash, and on Tuesday, the department announced that a 40-year-old man had been identified as the suspect in the case.

According to police, the man, identified as Andrew Garza, was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated charges.

Garza was re-booked for open murder with a deadly weapon on Monday, police said.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES