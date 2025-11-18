Man arrested after woman found shot at site of Las Vegas crash

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident early Sunday morning in which a woman was found with a gunshot wound after crashing her vehicle in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

Woman dies after being found shot at site of Las Vegas crash, police say

‘I didn’t know there was a kid in the back,’ man accused of fatally shooting 11-year-old in road rage told police

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident early Sunday morning in which a woman was found with a gunshot wound after crashing into a street sign in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a report on Sunday morning about a single-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of Dean Martin Drive.

Medical personnel rendered aid to the woman, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Detectives determined that the woman had been driving the vehicle before the crash, and on Tuesday, the department announced that a 40-year-old man had been identified as the suspect in the case.

According to police, the man, identified as Andrew Garza, was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated charges.

Garza was re-booked for open murder with a deadly weapon on Monday, police said.