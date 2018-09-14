Man arrested, charged with murder in North Las Vegas shooting

Alonzo Serrano, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with open murder, according to jail records. Serrano is a suspect in the death of 29-year-old Jaime Ayala, whose body was found in the road.

Alonzo Serrano (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting the morning of Sept. 2.

Alonzo Serrano, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with open murder, according to jail records. Serrano is a suspect in the death of 29-year-old Jaime Ayala, whose was found lying in the road at Cartier Avenue and Bruce Street, near East Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive, with multiple gunshot wounds at about 5:10 a.m. on Sept. 2, North Las Vegas police said.

Ayala was pronounced dead at the scene, and the suspect was gone when police responded to reports of the shooting.

Police arrested Serrano on the 3300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, police said. Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random act of violence, said North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

No further information about a motive or what lead to the shooting was available, Leavitt said Thursday.

Serrano faces charges of murder and owning a gun by an ex-felon. He remained in the Las Vegas Detention Center on Thursday with a $1 million bail for the murder charge, according to court records.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Cartier Avenue and Bruce Street, North Las Vegas, NV