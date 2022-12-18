Man arrested, facing charges in connection to Henderson homicide

A judicial officer in the initial appearance courtroom ordered Anthony Cardenas, of Henderson, held without bail and continued the hearing until Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 27-year-old man held in the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon Friday stood in a windowed room during a brief hearing Saturday in Justice Court.

The case centers on domestic violence that resulted in a homicide, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

Cardenas is also facing charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

The homicide occurred Friday at 3140 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, according to court records.

Cardenas was arrested later the same day, court records show.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.