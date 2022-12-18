43°F
Man arrested, facing charges in connection to Henderson homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2022 - 4:35 pm
 
A 27-year-old man held in the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon Friday stood in a windowed room during a brief hearing Saturday in Justice Court.

A judicial officer in the initial appearance courtroom ordered Anthony Cardenas, of Henderson, held without bail and continued the hearing until Tuesday.

The case centers on domestic violence that resulted in a homicide, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

Cardenas is also facing charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

The homicide occurred Friday at 3140 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, according to court records.

Cardenas was arrested later the same day, court records show.

