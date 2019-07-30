Man arrested for killing wife in south Las Vegas

First reported as a suicide, a man has been arrested for the shooting death of his wife in south Las Vegas on Monday evening.

A man has been arrested for shooting his wife to death shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, in a residence on the 10000 block of Casselman Court in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A man has been arrested for the shooting death of his wife in south Las Vegas on Monday evening.

Police said a man called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to say his wife had shot herself in a residence on the 10000 block of Casselman Court, near East Cactus Avenue and South Maryland Parkway.

Officers arrived to find a deceased woman inside the house.

“Based on some suspicious aspects about the male’s story and the scene, homicide detectives responded and assumed charge of the investigation,” said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon in a text.

The husband was later arrested for murder.

The Clark County coroner will identify the woman after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.