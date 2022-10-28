54°F
Homicides

Man arrested in 2-month-old homicide in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2022 - 10:16 pm
 
DeAngelo Gray, 32 (LVMPD)
DeAngelo Gray, 32 (LVMPD)

A suspect was arrested in a fatal shooting that happened two months ago, police said.

DeAngelo Gray, 32, was arrested in connection with a homicide that took place at 10:59 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Sierra Vista Drive and Wilson Square, near South University Center Drive. When officers arrived, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medial Center, where 64-year-old Dwayne Vernell died.

The Metropolitan Police Department said witnesses reported a man running into an apartment complex west of where the shooting occurred. Police briefly detained a man at the scene but later released him.

“We have since ruled that person out as a suspect,” Lt. Jason Johansson said at the scene. “We have no idea what sparked this.”

Police said after the shooting, an unidentified male fled the area on foot.

On Oct. 26, Gray was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder with a deadly weapon.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

