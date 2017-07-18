Man arrested in 3-year-old’s death in Pahrump had been drinking

The man arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl in Pahrump had been drinking and did not remember what had happened, an arrest report shows.

Cole Duane Engelson (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

The man arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl in Pahrump had been drinking and did not remember what had happened, an arrest report shows.

Cole Engelson, 38, first told police the child was unresponsive in the shower, then said he noticed the child had gone limp while he was drying her. He said he’d had had a bad day because he worked all night and had drunk throughout the day, the report said.

Cole was consistent only in saying he couldn’t remember what happened to the child, the report said. Nye County police said the child had multiple bruises and trauma to her body.

When police arrived about 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the home on the 5000 block of East Manse Street, the child was unresponsive and the mother was performing CPR. The 3-year-old was pronounced dead when she was taken to Desert View Hospital.

The girl’s mother told police Cole may have been on methamphetamine and that he is an alcoholic. She was not home when the incident occurred.

The Child and Family Services Division was notified of the incident and placed the residence’s other children temporarily with other adult family members.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.