Man arrested in choking death has history of domestic violence, records show

Christopher Wood (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Stella Martinez and Christopher Wood (Facebook/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Stella Martinez (Screengrab/Facebook)

Christopher Wood, who is being charged with attempted murder for choking a woman even after police directed him to stop, has a history of domestic violence, court records show.

An arrest report from 2014 shows that Wood was previously charged with battery with a deadly weapon on suspicion of pinning his ex-wife between two vehicles spaced about 5 feet apart in her home’s driveway.

Christopher Wood drove his truck into the side of one vehicle, hitting it so hard that it struck Deah Wood, who had been between the vehicles, pinning her, the report said. She freed herself, but was injured.

Christopher Wood denied having the fight with Deah when police interviewed him. Court records show Wood had also been arrested in 2011 on a drug charge.

