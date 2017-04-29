Man arrested in Colorado in connection with Las Vegas homicide

Las Vegas police officers investigate a homicide at 433 N. Lamb Blvd. where a body was found on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A suspect in a January homicide has been arrested in Colorado and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department has named Benjamin Weeks a suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Adrianna George.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest earlier this month. Weeks has been incarcerated in a Garfield County, Colorado, jail for an armed robbery he committed in February, according to police.

After extradition to Nevada, Weeks will face felony charges stemming from the murder, police said.

Just before 10 a.m. Jan. 16, George was found dead inside an apartment near North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. It was later determined she had suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

433 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas, NV