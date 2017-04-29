ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Man arrested in Colorado in connection with Las Vegas homicide

By Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2017 - 5:40 pm
 

A suspect in a January homicide has been arrested in Colorado and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department has named Benjamin Weeks a suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Adrianna George.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest earlier this month. Weeks has been incarcerated in a Garfield County, Colorado, jail for an armed robbery he committed in February, according to police.

After extradition to Nevada, Weeks will face felony charges stemming from the murder, police said.

Just before 10 a.m. Jan. 16, George was found dead inside an apartment near North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. It was later determined she had suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
